The Hits: Being injured is a pain in the ankle

The Hits DJ Megan Banks.

I’ve reached a certain age in my life where even turning over in bed is a potential ACC claim.

I’ve never claimed on ACC, but I feel I’ll be making up for lost time over the next couple of years if my most recent injury is anything go by!

There I was on an early Sunday morning stroll with our puppy Isla. And by stroll, you know I mean being pulled along like a member of a dog sled team. Isla is struggling with the concept of walking at my heel.

So, I was being pulled along, she was sniffing a dead bird, I was thinking about what a lovely morning it was and how many jobs I had to do that day… when all of a sudden, the familiar roll of the ankle happened.

It was a flat grassy area, with really nothing to blame it on apart from my own ailing joints. All fifth-form netballers will well remember the feeling of rolling an ankle.

It takes you by surprise for a split second, and then you know the wave of excruciating pain is coming. Again, it takes a split second to kick in - but once it does!! Holy heck!

I was writhing in agony; Isla thought Mum had gone mad and was trying to get away from me; I was trying to rein her back in, worried she was going to take off.

The whole thing was a pain in the ankle. I had also not taken my phone with me, so I had no choice but to hobble home and cry on the couch with a pack of baby peas.

Thankfully, a wonderful physio friend of mine came over in the afternoon and said that yes, it would indeed need some help.

By this point, the ankle was the size of a tennis ball, and I realised that yes, he might be right - it’s going to take more than a bag of baby peas.

Now, after one moon-boot, one epic physio called Sophie, an x-ray for a potential fracture, and two weddings to officiate at where I had to wear extra-long pants to hide the cankle, I think it’s finally feeling better.

Let this be the last ACC claim for a while, please. Well, at least until Robbie Williams at the Mission Concert, where I will no doubt roll it again!