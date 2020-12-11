The Hawke's Bay farmers who learned to ride a surfboard in two hours

From never having been on a board, to riding their first waves - the first Surfing for Farmers session at Waimarama was a smash hit.

Hawke's Bay coordinator Tim Wynne-Lewis said he was "totally stoked" and "couldn't be happier" with how the first session went on Thursday evening.

"It couldn't have been better conditions.



"There was a really good vibe out there in the water."

Surfing for Farmers was launched in 2018 by Gisborne-based Stephen Thomson, after watching a documentary about surfing being used to help returned US soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It aims to help provide a space for farmers to get off farm to help with wellbeing.

It was Alex Dickson's first time on a board though she loved the surf and sea. Photo / Paul Taylor

There was a wide range of abilities and ages represented among the 20 or so surfers, Wynne-Lewissaid.

"Some had never been in the water before."

He said most had picked it up quickly and almost everyone had been able to stand up on the board.

Alex Dickson, 24, had never been on a surfboard before but was no stranger to the water, coming from a surf life saving background.

"It was a totally new thing for me," she said.

She said it was an "awesome" experience.

"The surf was great and everybody had such a great time."

Others like Alastair Gordon, a Hastings-based orchardist, had been surfing before.

"But not for a while," he said.

"I thought it would be a good chance to get back into the water."

Pete Young, from one of the programmes sponsor's Rabobank, catches a wave. Photo / Paul Taylor

Gordon said "perfect conditions" and newer surfboard made it easier for those new to the sport.

"You can go from never having been on a board to being able to stand on one in less than two hours."

Surfing was a good way to catch a break and get out of your head - the barbecue and social time afterwards also made for a "really great atmosphere", he said.

There was a wide range of abilities and ages represented at the first Surfing for Farmers session at Waimarama on Thursday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Wynne-Lewis thanked all who attended and Bronson Primmer from the Hawke's Bay Surf School.

Sessions will resume on January 21 at Waimarama Beach from 4pm, with more spots still available.

The sessions and equipment are provided free of charge, although those with their own surfboards or wetsuits are asked to bring them.

The first of the Central Hawke's Bay sessions is at Porongahau Beach on December 17 at 4pm, and another at Pourere Beach on December 22 at 4pm.

More information: Wynne-Lewis at tim.wynne-lewis@bayleys.co.nz or, for Central Hawke's Bay, Andy Lee at andy.lee@bayleys.co.nz