Hawkes Bay Today

The Hawke's Bay farmers who learned to ride a surfboard in two hours

3 minutes to read
Surfing for Farmers at Waimarama beach
Hawkes Bay Today
By: Gianina Schwanecke

From never having been on a board, to riding their first waves - the first Surfing for Farmers session at Waimarama was a smash hit.

Hawke's Bay coordinator Tim Wynne-Lewis said he was "totally stoked"

