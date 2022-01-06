Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

The great brick of Dannevirke: Historical oddities add to the fun at the Gallery of History

6 minutes to read
The brick from the wall of Danevirke. Photo / Leanne Warr

By Leanne Warr

Museums can offer some rather unique collections and Dannevirke's Gallery of History is one of them. This summer, I decided to check out what it has to offer.

Opened in about 1988, according to gallery

