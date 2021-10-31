The end of the container bank: Westpac back in Dannevirke branch

Westpac manager Julie Holmes looks forward to serving customers in the restored branch. Photo / Leanne Warr

It's been a bit of a long wait for Dannevirke but Westpac customers will finally be able to do their banking in the branch.

For the past two years, customers have had to line up in all weather conditions outside a container to take care of their financial transactions.

Now they'll be able to do it in the comfort of the newly restored branch, albeit only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or by appointment.

The branch was closed two years ago so that seismic strengthening work could be done on the building.

"This is part of our commitment to improve seismic standards across our national footprint and to ensure the safety of our customers and staff."

They said the work took longer than anticipated due to a number of delays.

Bank manager Julie Holmes was excited to begin work in the refurbished branch.

"We're delighted to be back home in our branch after working from our container over the last two years," she said.

"The container branch has served us well, but it will be nice to have more space to serve our customers comfortably."

She wanted to thank customers in Dannevirke and the wider region for their patience while the work went on.

The branch has a Smart ATM with a Business Deposit Unit available 24/7.

It will be open for over-the-counter transactions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm, as well as for booked appointments Monday to Friday.