About 500 clients, family and staff danced the night away for Gemco's 20th Anniversary at Napier's Church Rd Winery. Photo / Connull Lang

Gemco managing director Darren Diack described his company’s 20th birthday extravaganza as “the party of all parties”, and the scenes at Napier’s Church Road Winery on Sunday rendered that sentiment difficult to argue with.

About 500 guests were treated to the soulful sounds of music legends The Black Seeds in a special private concert for staff, clients and family of the well-known Hawke’s Bay construction company.

Appropriately called Gemfest, the day saw three other local artists take the stage before the headliners, creating a mini-festival vibe.

The Black Seeds shot to fame in the early 2000's for their soulful sounds. Photo / Connull Lang

It’s been a meteoric 20 years for Diack since he and developer Terry Pratley founded Gemco in late 2003.

He said the business had grown from a team of eight in 2004 to over 140 staff today and has completed more than $1 billion in projects, including the iconic Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre, Waiaroha Water Discovery Centre, MTG Museum and the HB Regional Sports Park’s grandstand.

Diack said having The Black Seeds play their classic hits, such as Cool Me Down and So True, was the perfect way to celebrate the milestone.

“We’re well-known for celebrating success, and securing The Black Seeds made it the party of all parties,” he said.

“It’s quite a challenge to get one of New Zealand’s top bands at a private party, especially in summer, but we managed to secure them. Along with three other local artists, we had an afternoon at Church Road that will be etched into our history.”

Founded in Wellington, The Black Seeds have been a regular Kiwi summer fixture since 1998, playing an artful mixture of big-beat funk, dub, Afro music, pop, rock, soul and roots reggae/ragga.

Their rocksteady song One By One became an international hit when it was played in top-ranked TV series Breaking Bad in 2009.