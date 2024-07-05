Like many others, Knobloch is raising money for the Coastguard’s annual Big Swim appeal. He’s making an effort to swim 20km within the month, but he hopes to stretch it a tad further.

“I’ll probably end up doing 30, but I didn’t think I could. I thought if I did 20, I’d put that down as the goal, and if I did more than that, I would.

“I’ve never swum competitively, but it’s not really about me anyway; it’s about the Coastguard.”

The ex-Pacific Surf Life Saver isn’t letting a historical leg injury slow him down either. A major car accident in 1978 “smashed” up his left leg, and he uses a small foam block between his legs to help him stay on course.

“I’ve got a stiff left leg from the knee down and no ankle. If I try to use my foot, I go up and down like a rudder.”

To reach his daily target, Knobloch does about 60 lengths, which is roughly 1.5km. Depending on how many times he stops, it takes him about 40 minutes.

“Swimming is a form of exercise for me because I can’t run and it’s a non-impact type thing. It just helps me keep a little bit fit, and it’s a good social thing as well.”

Despite his leg injury, Bill Knobloch uses his upper body strength and a foam block to help him glide through the water. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said his family were “very proud” of him for his latest endeavour, and supporters have already donated more than $1000.

“I’ve got a little wristband that says ‘The Big Swim’ on it, and people come up and ask me all the time what it’s about. I’ve had some very generous donations.”

A Coastguard spokesperson said 60% of its funds needed to come from the generosity of the public.

“We’re immensely grateful to people like Bill, who have challenged themselves this month to swim as far as they can while raising money for our organisation.

“The funds raised through The Big Swim will be used to ensure our volunteers can keep Kiwis safe on the water. This includes helping to train and equip Coastguard’s 2,000+ volunteers with the skills they need, as well as fuelling and maintaining 100 rescue vessels and two search planes across 63 locations nationwide, so we’re always ready to help when needed.”

Knobloch said the Coastguard did an “amazing job” for the community.

“We only often hear about their work if it’s a fatal situation or really serious situation, but those guys are out there time and time again picking people up.

“They did a great job in [Cyclone] Gabrielle, same as the surf lifesavers, so I think it’s a very worthy cause.”

The Hawke’s Bay community can support Bill by donating to him personally at Bill Knobloch • Coastguard - The Big Swim, or they can choose to make a direct donation to Coastguard by clicking on the donate button on the Big Swim website: Sponsor a fundraiser or make a direct donation.

