The big one that didn't get away for one Hawke's Bay 12-year-old

3 minutes to read
Casey Moffitt and her catch of the day, a 90.6kg striped marlin landed by the 12-year-old angler on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

Fish stories, usually the one that got away, have a reputation for stretching the imagination.

But 12-year-old Casey Moffitt, of Bay View, according to mum Renee, is struggling to believe her own story, about the

