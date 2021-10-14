The 90% Project: Super Saturday and what you need to know in Hawke's Bay

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, HBDHB chief executive Keriana Brooking and HDC mayor Sandra Hazlehurst want to encourage the community to get the jab this Super Saturday. Photo / John Cowpland / alphapix

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck, HBDHB chief executive Keriana Brooking and HDC mayor Sandra Hazlehurst want to encourage the community to get the jab this Super Saturday. Photo / John Cowpland / alphapix

Hawke's Bay needs 29,000 people to roll up their sleeves this "Super Saturday" so the region can reach the enviable 90% vaccination milestone.

As of Friday, 202,820 vaccination doses had been administered, 59 per cent of the Māori community had received at least one dose, and 93 per cent of the Pasifika community had received at least one dose.

About 70 per cent of the population has received at least one dose, and 60 per cent are fully vaccinated, and the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, along with regional leaders, is encouraging people to get their first or second jab this Saturday.

Super Saturday is a nationwide campaign to encourage people to get the Covid vaccine, which thousands of eligible people in the region have yet to do.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker said the CHB District Council was proud to support the day alongside the Hawke's Bay DHB and Te Taiwhenua ō Tamatea.

The council put the call out to the community and business networks to facilitate and support the groups in encouraging and enabling as many of CHB residents as possible to get out and get their shot.

Walker said she was vaccinated because she wanted to protect the people and businesses of Tamatea Central Hawke's Bay from Covid-19.

"I know that the best way to do this is through vaccination."

She encouraged people to share the message, and take the opportunity to get out there and get their shot this Saturday to ensure the district continues to "thrive this summer and into the future. Ka Pai!"

CHB councillor Exham Wichman said he had been vaccinated for his whānau.

"It's all about protecting our loved ones against the virus, and the best way to do this is by getting vaccinated."

He said Māori aged 29 and under had the lowest vaccination rate of all groups, and he wanted to encourage the community to rally the group to get their dose.

"It's quick, easy and free. Let's do it for each other."

Tukituki Labour MP Anna Lorck said the call was ours to make.

"It's up to us to make the choice to be able to do more of what we love, be able to see those we love; and protect those who can't be vaccinated."

WHERE TO GET YOUR JAB ON SUPER SATURDAY

This Super Saturday, 28 providers across the region will be administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Travel on the goBay network will be free of charge.

Below is a list of where you can go.

Napier:

Taradale/Greenmeadows

Unichem Greenmeadows: 9.30am - 3.30pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Greendale Medical: Enrolled patients only. Booked only, call 06 844 8071.

The Doctors Greenmeadows: 9.30am-3.30pm. Booked only, call 06 844 6277.

Taradale Club (55 Wharerangi Road): 8.30am - 4.30pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Taradale Medical Centre: 9am - 12pm. Booked only, call 06 844 6831.

Glenn's Pharmacy: 9am - 6pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Napier

Pak 'n' Save Napier drive-through: 9am - 7pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Carlyle Medical: 9.30am - 1pm. Booked appointments only. Go to bookmyvaccine.nz

Pukemokimoki Marae drive-through: 9am – 5pm. Kaupapa Māori. Walk-ins welcome.

Westshore/Ahuriri

Westshore Pharmacy: 9am - 2pm. Limited walk-ins available. Bookings preferred. Go to bookmyvaccine.nz

Ahuriri Pharmacy: 10am - 3.30pm. Walk-ins available. Bookings preferred. Go to ahuriripharmacy.co.nz

Hastings

Hastings Central

Splash Planet drive-through: 9am - 7pm. Drive-ins welcome.

Unichem Russell St: 9am - 6pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Unichem Stortford Lodge: 10am - 6pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Unichem Hastings: 9am - 4pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Te Taiwhenua ō Heretaunga drive-through: 10am - 3pm. Drive-ins welcome.

Kirkpatrick Park, Camberley: 5pm - 7pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Totara Health, Nelson St: 1pm - 5.30pm. Walk-ins welcome.

The Doctors Hastings: 8.30am - 12.30pm. Booked appointments only. Go to bookmyvaccine.nz

Flaxmere

Totara Health Flaxmere drive-through: 1pm - 5.30pm. Drive-ins welcome.

Cook Islands Community Centre: 10am - 6pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Havelock North

Gilmours – Havelock North: 11am to 3pm. Walk-ins welcome.

Te Mata Peak Practice: 9.30am - 3.30pm. Booked appointments only. Go to bookmyvaccine.nz

Central Hawke's Bay

Waipawa Rugby Club Rooms: 9am - 6.30pm. Booked appointments only. Go to bookmyvaccine.nz

Unichem Waipukurau : 9am - 7.30pm. Bookings call 06 858 8060

Waipukurau drive-through (corner River Tce and St Joseph St): 10am - 6pm. Drive-ins welcome.

Wairoa

Queen Street Practice: 9am - 10am and 12pm - 4.30pm. Walk-ins welcome.

New World Wairoa pop-up (41 Queen St): 10am-12pm. Walk-ins welcome.