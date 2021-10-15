Māori health provider rolls up its sleeves for whānau

Registered nurse vaccinator Chris Brown gives Te Kupenga Hauora - Ahuriri operations manager Tessa Robin her jab.

by Brenda Vowden

Te Kupenga Hauora - Ahuriri (TKHA) has been rolling up its sleeves and supporting whānau since it was set up in 1994.

And now the Napier inner city-based health provider is rolling up many more sleeves as it continues its vaccination programme begun a few months ago.

TKHA provides a range of health and social services across the ages from mothers who are hapu, tamariki, rangatahi, parents and pakeke/elders, says operations manager Tessa Robin.

"We started our vaccination programme at the beginning of July, which is when we opened our first vaccination clinic. Whilst our focus is on the priority groups of our population such as Māori, whānau groupings of all ages and those at high risk due to health and social conditions, our doors are open to everybody."

The centre's vaccination team includes registered nurses who are experienced vaccinators that administer the vaccinations and registered nurses who are assigned the roles of clinical site lead and observation.

"These roles have the responsibilities for the oversight of cold chain, which includes the drawing of vaccines, monitoring of patients post vaccination, quality assurance of the vaccination control and supervision of clinical best practice."

Tessa says although the majority of vaccinations are administered on site, the vaccination team is able to go offsite and administer vaccinations.

"These are given to whānau in their homes where they may have accessibility restrictions, whānau living on the street, in motels, at disability facilities, at schools and hostels, at marae and also in combined drive-through clinics."

Hukarere Girls' College jumped on board TKHA's vaccination programme a few weeks ago, with students getting their jab on the day.

"Our involvement with Hukarere was through our past and current connections to the kura and whānau attending there.

"Principal Shona West is a strong advocate for keeping our whānau safe by vaccinating the students and their whānau. We have other schools, institutions and workplaces we are working with to vaccinate over the coming months."

Tessa says there have been a number of highlights since the programme was initiated including working together with fellow community organisations to provide vaccination support to the community of Ahuriri.

"We have provided vaccinations to our kura which has highlighted our rangatahi and the mana of the wahine of these kura who are leading the way to be vaccinated. That's our future leaders showing their leadership."

The programme has not been without its challenges, she says.

"The propaganda misinformation spreading through the motu, trust and time have slowed things down.

"Many people are not ready yet. They need more time to make an informed decision. And they need time to trust. To trust in a system they have a historic mistrust with. Time to decide who they can and will trust whether they are vaccinated or not."

She says there are many reasons for people being hesitant to getting vaccinated.

"One significant reason is the fear of needles. My son is an example of this. He has received all vaccinations and immunisations, however past experience from when he was a child still sits in his thoughts every time he is vaccinated. Every time he sees a needle he wants to roll away."

Tessa believes everyone, including services, agencies and the public, are overwhelmed.

"We are adjusting our practice all the time to ensure the health and well-being of staff and whanau are maintained. I urge whanau to take care of their health. Maintain your health checks, screenings, immunisations or rongoa. If you are unwell, call your doctor, a medical clinic, the Healthline, or even call us. Please don't wait until it is too late."

The public is informed (panui) of TKHA clinics via their Facebook page, community networks, government agencies and health websites sharing Covid vaccination information.

"People can book via our website or 'Book my vaccine' or just walk in on the days we are open."

■ Te Kupenga Hauora - Ahuriri, 5 Sale St, Napier, opening hours Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm, phone 835 1840.