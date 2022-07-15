Temperature may fall below zero in Hawke's Bay this weekend

A ship enters Napier Port on Friday in calm conditions following some wet and rough conditions throughout the week. Photo / Paul Taylor

Brace for some freezing temperatures on Sunday morning.

While the weather is mainly forecast for fine conditions across Hawke's Bay this weekend, the mercury is expected to drop just below zero early Sunday morning in some areas.

According to MetService, that includes Napier, Hastings, Waipukurau and Dannevirke.

Those centres could fall just below zero about 6am on Sunday according to the forecast.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings in the South Island but nothing for the Napier-Taupo Road (State Highway 5) or Desert Road (SH1).

Despite a chilly start to Sunday, MetService is anticipating highs in the mid-teens on Saturday and Sunday in Hawke's Bay and fine conditions.

Similarly fine conditions are forecast on Monday and Tuesday in the region.

"On Wednesday, a low and associated trough may sink down onto the North Island from the north, bringing unsettled weather to much of the island."