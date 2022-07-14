Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Two teens injured after car crashes down bank near Napier

2 minutes to read
The rescue helicopter attending a car which crashed down a bank on Waipatiki Rd between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Titoki Pl, north of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

The rescue helicopter attending a car which crashed down a bank on Waipatiki Rd between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Titoki Pl, north of Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today

A serious crash near Tangoio on Thursday afternoon left a vehicle down a bank and the two teenaged occupants injured.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle had been recovered from the vehicle.

She said the single car crashed on Waipatiki Rd between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Titoki Pl, just north of Napier, about 1pm.

The two injured females were later listed as being in a stable condition in hospital.

Read More

The spokeswoman said the vehicle had gone off the road in the incident.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

A serious crash near Tangoio left a vehicle stranded down a bank and the occupants potentially seriously injured on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor
A serious crash near Tangoio left a vehicle stranded down a bank and the occupants potentially seriously injured on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Senior Firefighter Baz Gallagher said two trucks from Napier and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the incident.

MORE TO COME