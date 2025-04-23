Teens as young as 13 in Napier perfume raids

The entrance at Elaines on Emerson, a smashed window after an early-morning April 5 raid, the first of three in a fortnight targeting perfumes in Napier's CBD and alleged to have been committed by offenders as young as 13 years.

The entrance at Elaines on Emerson, a smashed window after an early-morning April 5 raid, the first of three in a fortnight targeting perfumes in Napier's CBD and alleged to have been committed by offenders as young as 13 years.

Police say five teens charged after an early-morning Easter Monday burglary of fragrances in Napier’s CBD include a 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old is also alleged to have been involved in a similar burglary a fortnight earlier.

They said on Wednesday five youths aged 13-15 years were appearing in Youth Court relating to one of two burglaries committed early on Monday.

It takes to four the number of similar retail burglaries in the Napier CBD in less than three weeks.

One teen had previously been charged over one of the previous offences and police are continuing inquiries to establish what other links there may be between the offences.