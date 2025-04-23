Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Teens as young as 13 in Napier perfume raids

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The entrance at Elaines on Emerson, a smashed window after an early-morning April 5 raid, the first of three in a fortnight targeting perfumes in Napier's CBD and alleged to have been committed by offenders as young as 13 years.

The entrance at Elaines on Emerson, a smashed window after an early-morning April 5 raid, the first of three in a fortnight targeting perfumes in Napier's CBD and alleged to have been committed by offenders as young as 13 years.

Police say five teens charged after an early-morning Easter Monday burglary of fragrances in Napier’s CBD include a 13-year-old.

The 13-year-old is also alleged to have been involved in a similar burglary a fortnight earlier.

They said on Wednesday five youths aged 13-15 years were appearing in Youth Court relating to one of two burglaries committed early on Monday.

It takes to four the number of similar retail burglaries in the Napier CBD in less than three weeks.

One teen had previously been charged over one of the previous offences and police are continuing inquiries to establish what other links there may be between the offences.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The burglaries have all targeted perfumes and shampoo this month.

The entrance at Elaines on Emerson, a smashed window after an early-morning April 5 raid, the first of three in a fortnight targeting perfumes in Napier's CBD and alleged to have been committed by offenders as young as 13 years.
The entrance at Elaines on Emerson, a smashed window after an early-morning April 5 raid, the first of three in a fortnight targeting perfumes in Napier's CBD and alleged to have been committed by offenders as young as 13 years.

They include two at Emersion St mainstay Life Pharmacy, on the morning of April 7 and again after 5am on Monday, with the smashing of the second half of a door set still awaiting repairs from its first burglary.

Also burgled have been perfumery specialists Elaines on Emerson, early on the morning of April 5, and on Monday about 3-3.30am Shampoo Plus in nearby Hastings St.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police quickly on the scene on Monday recovered some of the stolen property and apprehended the alleged offenders.

Acting Detective Sergeant Anna Morrison said: “It’s pleasing to get a result and have held all of those involved to account.”

It has previously been reported that earlier offences were witnessed by residents of Emerson St apartments and reported to police as the offences were happening, and that two teens had been apprehended after inquiries.

Both of those earlier raids were smash-and-grab raids at the front entrances, and in at least one the offenders used a stolen vehicle to get to and leave the scene.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today