Te Reo Karere: Waimarama Marae - why visitors are not welcomed at night

Waimarama Marae

TE REO KARERE

Tēnā koutou katoa,

New to Tihei Kahungunu is a dedicated page called Te Reo Karere. The page supports the refesh of the education curricula in Aotearoa.

Te Reo Karere will feature the following:

· Kupu o te rā - Word of the day

· Ketuketu kīwaha - Phrases

· Pepeha – Kahungunu cultural identity

· Whakatauki – Proverb

· Pānui - Information

· Kahungunu pūrakau - Kahungunu stories

WAIMĀRAMA MARAE PEPEHA

Ko Te Whanganui-a-Tara te maunga,

Ko Waingōngoro me Pouhōkio ngā awa,

Ko Waimārama te marae,

Ko Taupunga te whare,

Ko Ngāti Kurukuru, ko Ngāti Whakaiti, ko Ngāti Hikatoa, ko Ngāti Urakiterangi ngā hapū,

Ko Mōrehu Te Amohaere te wharekai,

Ko Takitimu te waka,

Ko Tiakitai te tangata,

Ko Harawira Mahikai Te Tatere te rangatira.

WAIMARAMA MARAE WHAKATAUKĪ

"Kei noho wawata noa, kia eke!"

Don't just dream about it.

A FEW LITTLE FACTS ABOUT WAIMARAMA MARAE

Te take i kore ai a Waimārama e karanga i te pō. (The reason Waimārama does not call at night).

Our reason for not performing karanga at night is steeped in the account of the battle of Hakikino.

Hakikino was a formidable fortress and had withstood many full frontal assaults. The eventual demise of Hakikino came about as the result of a brilliant piece of strategy put together by Te Aomatarahi, a Kahungunu general.

The people of Waimārama and Hakikino had no idea that Te Aomatarahi was about to attack. He had approached stealthily in to the hills above Waimārama and waited until a fishing party had been sent out from Hakikino. When the fishing party was well out to sea he sent his son Rongomaipureora to attack and kill the fishing party.

The people of Hakikino had no idea what had happened and were quite relieved to see their fishing party returning, even though it was late at night. Perhaps they believed that the fishing had been so good that their men had been delayed. It is now part of our history that the Kahungunu invader under the cover of darkness was welcomed in through opened gates.

Hinengātiira, the high-born Rangitane princess was the ultimate prize and went on to create a dynasty. All of us in Waimārama and the wider Kahungunu area are the beneficiaries, the descendants of this moment in history.

Koinei mātau i kore ai e karanga i te pō. This is why we do not perform karanga at night and welcome what we can't see. This is our unique story.

(Supplied by Tawhirimakea Karaitiana)



KUPU O TE RĀ – WORDS OF THE DAY

Kei te hiakai ahau - I am hungry

KETUKETU KĪWAHA – PHRASES

Ka mau te wehi - Awesome

Hai tēnei horopaki, he wairua whakanui tō tēnei kīwaha. In this context, this phrase is used to praise or congratulate someone or something.

Role Play

Tama: Māmā, i te kura, ko au te toa mō te oma!

Tama: Māmā, at school, I'm the champ at racing!

Māmā: Ka mau te wehi, e tama! -

Mum: Awesome, son!