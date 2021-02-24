Te Pohue Sheep Dog Trial draws a record entry

Sheep being marshalled for sheep dog trials in Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Te Pohue Sheep Dog Trial club is claiming record entries for the club after its two-day annual championships last week.

The big entry came despite uncertainties over Covid-19 alert levels.

Hot weather, and wins across the four classes were shared, with Kevin O'Connor claiming the long head title with Pat, Rocky Hawking the short head and yard with Jean, Clark Chrystal the zig-zag hunt with Intermediate dog Butch, and Grant Magee and Bell claiming a second win in a row on the straight hunt courses.

Chrystal and Becs Scragg, who continued good kennel form with Tom's third placing in the straight hunt, have both already qualified for dogs for the New Zealand championships in Southland in May.

There is no Hawke's Bay trial this week, but some from the centre could be competing at the Akitio trials tomorrow and Saturday or the Matawai trials near Gisborne, which incorporate the Poverty Bay centre's championships, from tomorrow to Sunday.

RESULTS from the Te Pohue sheep dog trials on Friday and Saturday, February 19-20:

Long head: Kevin O'Connor, Pat, 96.5pts, 1; Peter Williams, Star, 96.25pts, 2; Dave Shield, Jack, 95.5pts, 3; Rocky Hawkins, Jean, 95.25pts, 4; Jim Wilson, Cap, 95pts, 5. Intermediate - Kevin O'Connor, Pat. Maiden – Bob Bertram, Witch.

Short head and yard: Rocky Hawkins, Jean, 98pts, 1; Peter Williams, Ike, 97.5pts, 2; Scott Wedd, Steel, 97pts, 3; Guy Peacock, Chief, 96.75pts, 4; Peter Williams, Star, 96.5pts, 5. Intermediate – Peter Williams, Ike, Maiden – Aaron Morton, Maggie.

Zig zag hunt: Clark Chrystal, Butch, 95.5pts, 1; Clark Chrystal, Nell, 95pts, 2; Tony Fairweather, Witch, 94.5pts, 3; Tom Manson, Buck, 93pts, 4; Dave Shield, Loyal, 93pts, 5. Intermediate – Clark Chrystal, Butch. Maiden – Dave Shield, Loyal.

Straight hunt: Grant Magee, Bell, 97.5pts, 1; Mark Loye, Law, 97pts, 2; Becs Scragg, Tom, 96pts, 3; Simon Prouting, Gem, 95.5pts, 4; Mark Loye, Rich 95pts, 5. Intermediate – Mark Loye, Law. Maiden – Jaime Arnold, Grace.