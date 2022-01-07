Te Matau a Maui waka's first voyage to Rēkohu in seven years starts with Covid tests

The kaumoana of Te Matau a Maui waka took a saliva Covid test to get ready for the three day voyage. Photo / Paul Taylor

The kaumoana of Te Matau a Maui waka took a saliva Covid test to get ready for the three day voyage. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Te Matau a Maui waka is off to the Chatham Islands for the first time in more than seven years, complete with a full Covid negative crew.

On Friday morning the kaumoana of 15 gathered on the waka to take a courtesy Covid test before heading off on their three-day 400 nautical mile journey.

Experienced navigator Piripi Smith said out of courtesy for the people of Rēkohu everyone taking part in the voyage was fully vaccinated and had agreed to have a Covid test before departure.

"It was never a requirement, however we offer to do at as a courtesy because you just don't know at the moment," Piripi said.

Covid saliva tests were organised for the crew at Ahuriri Quay with results back the same day.

After a few nervous giggles, and a hint of performance anxiety, everyone spat into their saliva test pots and handed in their samples.

Land crew member Michelle Smith said the group's test results came back negative a few hours after the test were taken, and with the results back, the kaumoana decided to remain in isolation on the waka until Friday evening's launch.

Experienced navigator Piripi Smith handed out saliva test pots to the crew of Te Matau a Maui waka ahead of departure to the Chatham Islands. Photo / Paul Taylor

Along with Covid precautions the crew have also taken biodiversity precautions such as hull deep cleans and fresh food checks for pests.

It's the first time since April 2014 that the boat has visited Wharekauri - the Māori name for the Chathams - and has both experienced and novice kaumoana on board.

Brothers Te Kaha and Te Po Hawaikirangi have been learning traditional navigation from Piripi as part of a Ngāti Kahungunu traditional knowledge succession plan.

The plan is for Te Kaha and Te Po to use traditional navigation methods to guide the waka with Piripi there to help if needed.

Using the changing swells, winds, as well as the stars, sun and moon combined with specific birds, the crew is anticipating they will reach the Chatham Islands on Monday, January 10.

The crew will spend time at Kōpinga Marae on as well as visit Pitt Island for a day, before starting their voyage back to New Zealand, with anticipation of a welcoming in Napier on January 17.