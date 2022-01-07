Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Te Matau a Maui waka's first voyage to Rēkohu in seven years starts with Covid tests

3 minutes to read
The kaumoana of Te Matau a Maui waka took a saliva Covid test to get ready for the three day voyage. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Maddisyn Jeffares

The Te Matau a Maui waka is off to the Chatham Islands for the first time in more than seven years, complete with a full Covid negative crew.

On Friday morning the kaumoana of 15

