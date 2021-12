Police are investigating a serious crash on SH2 on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Two men in their 60s remain in a serious condition following a crash on State Highway 2, Te Hauke.

Police and emergency services attended the crash believed to be between multiple motorbikes, and a motor vehicle, around 2.30pm on Thursday.

The men were taken to the Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

Diversions were in place for four hours.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.