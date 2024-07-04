Cyclone Gabrielle last February caused significant erosion to the foreshore in front of Te Awanga lagoon as well as flooding.

There was further flooding in the lagoon area last July during high seas - with power outages and flooding to nearby homes - and the area almost flooded again last week during the region’s latest storm.

The council wants to protect its assets in that area including stormwater infrastructure.

“These works will protect Hastings District Council assets under threat should the beach barrier fail opposite the lagoon,” a council spokeswoman said.

Council papers stated meetings had been held with concerned locals since the cyclone who voiced “a preference for a revetment style intervention” along the coast.

As such, the project could involve a second stage which would see an extension of the seawall.

The project is proposed along the coast in front of Te Awanga lagoon (pictured). Photo / Google Maps

“Stage 2 involves a further 450m of protection from the Maraetotara River mouth to the northern end of the Te Awanga Domain, estimated at a further $1.67 million - giving a total project cost for all work as $2.4 million,” council papers read.

The council heard stage two would require community consultation and could be funded through the likes of a targeted rate.

Te Awanga resident Hamish McColl and his family live next to the lagoon at the Te Awanga Point Holiday Park.

He said he supported the decision for coastal protection next to the lagoon.

“I’m all for them doing anything to help mitigate the situation, and it will be beneficial to have it there for sure.”

He said a seawall solution would also help prevent shingle being launched at homes.

“With the waves crashing down on the beaches there, it sort of turns the stones on that beach into projectiles.”

An ecoreef is a series of concrete structures that interlock.

“Ecoreef is a hexagonal interlocking module made of reinforced concrete that has been designed for the marine environment,” council papers read.

“The designers claim that the Ecoreef system has the ability to control and effectively dissipate wave energy, which could provide for wave overtopping flood protection at Te Awanga.”

HDC heard the consent process could take a year, as it needed both Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council approval.

It is not the first seawall project along the Cape Coast and neighbouring communities Haumoana and Clifton both have coastal rock walls.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.