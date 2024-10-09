Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Te Awanga Point: Popular Hawke’s Bay surf and fishing spot to be bolstered by seawall

By Jack Riddell
Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
High seas at Te Awanga Point during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

High seas at Te Awanga Point during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

The people behind a new seawall set to be built at a popular Hawke’s Bay surfing and fishing spot say it will make the area better for recreation.

Funding of $735,000 for a 210m “ecoreef” at Te Awanga Point near Cape Kidnappers, renowned for its surf break and surfcasting, has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today