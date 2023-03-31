Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Te Ara Mātua: Iwi-led version of Oranga Tamariki could upturn national system for protecting tamariki

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Police outside Hawke's Bay Hospital during the 'baby uplift' stand-off that ultimately sowed the seed for Te Ara Mātua.

Police outside Hawke's Bay Hospital during the 'baby uplift' stand-off that ultimately sowed the seed for Te Ara Mātua.

A new iwi-led collaboration to care for and protect vulnerable tamariki in Hawke’s Bay could upturn the state’s Oranga Tamariki system.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairman Bayden Barber says its fast-developing Te Ara Mātua project was a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today