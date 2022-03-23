Work on the western side, near Ashhurst.

The Te Ahu a Turanga: Manawatū Tararua Highway project reached a critical milestone this month with over two million cubic metres of earth moved since construction started last year.

At this rate, the project is on track for moving close to half the project's six million cubic metre total this year.

Weather conditions through February and March have been ideal for the earthworks crews, who have been able to maximise every fine day. New project records have been set with over 20,000 cubic metres of earth being moved in a day and more than 100,000 cubic metres in a week.

The earthworks season runs until May and we will be applying for winter works consent to enable earthworks to continue through winter as weather permits.

The late summer sunshine has also been good for the 630,000 native plants growing at a number of local nurseries. Our landscaping team is busy fencing at three ecological offset farm properties in the project area, where stream compensation planting will be starting as soon as the temperature drops and we get some much-needed rainfall. We are anticipating planting in late April, provided there is enough moisture in the soil.

Progress on the eastern side, looking towards Woodville.

For those interested in learning some new conservation skills, there are still places on the June intake of the Conservation Work Skills programme. In partnership with the Ministry of Social Development and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand, Te Ahu a Turanga is halfway through the second intake of the programme after a successful pilot last year.

The 12-week programme supports people to re-integrate into the workforce.

Participants will get hands-on experience working alongside our landscaping, ecology and environmental teams, learning about conservation while honing interpersonal skills along the way.

The CWS crew will also work with some of the Te Ahu a Turanga landowners and support them with ecological offset works, along with supporting Kaitiaki to carry out some of the iwi aspirations and cultural outcomes for the project.

The programme aims to encourage locals into sustainable employment by providing the opportunity to work alongside potential employers, showcasing their abilities, while building on their knowledge and skillsets.

The third intake in early June is targeted to the Tararua District.

To view the latest flyover with commentary from construction manager, Mike Cassaidy, go to www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/te-ahu-a-turanga/