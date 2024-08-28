A chocolate bar promise and a leap of faith are all it took for Hawke’s Bay student and First XV player Te A Kruger-Taylor to discover his newfound love for opera and the joys of working with a new type of pitch.
“It’s a funny story, really. People tend to crack up when they first hear it,” the 17-year-old from Lindisfarne College said.
The year was 2022, and Kruger-Taylor and a friend were watching the school’s production of Wheeler’s Luck. Director Kathy Atkin was scouting the room, looking for potential players for the 2023 production of The Addams Family.
“She came up to me and my friend, trying to get us to audition. We said we enjoyed watching the production, but it wasn’t really for us.
“As a joke, we said if you buy us a chocolate bar, we’ll come and consider auditioning.”
Fast forward a year and a bit, and the budding singing superstar switches between his studs and stage shoes as he prepares to sing light opera alongside professional soprano Cindy O’Sullivan.
Having been a kapa haka performer since a young age, Kruger-Taylor has always had an interest in performing. Now, switching to opera and musical theatre, he’s discovered a whole new world of opportunities.
“I’ve never really had any lessons of anything, it just kind of comes naturally. I think it’s fun, singing and making people enjoy themselves,” he said.
“I’ve never been too big into opera but after learning these songs I’ve really started to enjoy it.”
While Kruger-Taylor didn’t “completely quit” rugby, he still had to make some sacrifices as he continued his stage journey.
“Doing First XV and focusing on the production last year was really difficult to manage, so at the end of last year, I had to decide to either drop the production or drop First XV.
“I realised that if I dropped First XV and played in the lower grades, I could still do the production as well and not stress out about how much of a commitment it was.”
He credited much of his newfound love of singing to Lindisfarne’s music head of department, David Selfe.
“He’s taught me to really ‘push it out’ and put me in a comfortable spot. He’s not forcing anything on me but taking the time to help me discover on my own.”
Selfe said Kruger-Taylor was a “natural talent” who concentrated on a bit of pitch and diction with some mild coaching.
“Hopefully, I get in and can pursue a career as an actor, preferably in musical theatre.”
He also gave some sage advice to others who may find themselves faced with opportunities moving forward.
“Don’t be afraid of change or to try something new. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on a stage singing at this age, but once I opened myself up to doing it, I found it was really fun and exciting.”
Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.