Atkin obliged with “no hesitation” and, eventually, the pair realised that they had committed themselves.

“A month or two passed and we completely forgot about it, until [Atkin] reminded us.”

Kruger-Taylor admitted he auditioned as a joke, hoping to be in the chorus and get a few days off school, but “accidentally ended up getting the main role” as Gomez Addams.

Fast forward a year and a bit, and the budding singing superstar switches between his studs and stage shoes as he prepares to sing light opera alongside professional soprano Cindy O’Sullivan.

Having been a kapa haka performer since a young age, Kruger-Taylor has always had an interest in performing. Now, switching to opera and musical theatre, he’s discovered a whole new world of opportunities.

“I’ve never really had any lessons of anything, it just kind of comes naturally. I think it’s fun, singing and making people enjoy themselves,” he said.

“I’ve never been too big into opera but after learning these songs I’ve really started to enjoy it.”

While Kruger-Taylor didn’t “completely quit” rugby, he still had to make some sacrifices as he continued his stage journey.

“Doing First XV and focusing on the production last year was really difficult to manage, so at the end of last year, I had to decide to either drop the production or drop First XV.

“I realised that if I dropped First XV and played in the lower grades, I could still do the production as well and not stress out about how much of a commitment it was.”

He credited much of his newfound love of singing to Lindisfarne’s music head of department, David Selfe.

“He’s taught me to really ‘push it out’ and put me in a comfortable spot. He’s not forcing anything on me but taking the time to help me discover on my own.”

Selfe said Kruger-Taylor was a “natural talent” who concentrated on a bit of pitch and diction with some mild coaching.

“He’s still flying the torch for ‘give it a go’, and I love that. He’s taken the bull by the horns, and I think we can all learn a bit from that.”

Kruger-Taylor said he’s now hoping to extend his passion by auditioning for Toi Whakaari – NZ Drama School in the near future.

“Hopefully, I get in and can pursue a career as an actor, preferably in musical theatre.”

He also gave some sage advice to others who may find themselves faced with opportunities moving forward.

“Don’t be afraid of change or to try something new. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on a stage singing at this age, but once I opened myself up to doing it, I found it was really fun and exciting.”

