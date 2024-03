Simon Cartwright with a Lindisfarne gala auction piece. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Lindisfarne College Gala attracted massive crowds on Sunday.

On offer was a range of books, second-hand clothing, white elephant stalls, meat, produce, sports gear, and a whole range of goodies for punters to take home.

The crowd was not deterred by the cloudy weather as the grounds were packed with gala enthusiasts of all ages.

The auction proved to be a hit with many waiting and anticipating as prices went up and items were bid for.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst with Catherine Wedd at the Lindisfarne College Gala. Photo / Paul Taylor

.

Stuart Hakeney getting pelted with a sponge at a game at the Lindisfarne College Gala. Photo / Paul Taylor





Oscar Green takes on the rope ladder at the Lindisfarne College Gala. Photo / Paul Taylor