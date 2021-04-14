Tararua Silviculture making logs valuable

High prune pines.

Pic: BTG161120NATH2 Caption: Rangitoto Station Block, high prune and thin.

Pic: BTG161120NATH3 Caption: Thinning Rangitoto Station.

Pic: BTG161120NATH4 Caption: High prune pines.

Pic: BTG161120NATH5 Caption: High prune and thin.

Pic: BTG161120NATH6 Caption: Blackhead Beach and second prune.

By Steve Carle

Advertorial

Producing clearwood for logging, making it valuable for the harvest crop, is the business of Tararua Silviculture Ltd.

They provide planting, pruning and thinning services

They look after pinus radiata, poplars and macrocarpa as the most common trees.

Planting native trees around waterways on farms is another aspect of the business.

With planting season just around the corner in winter now's a good time to start planning.

Nathan Poole, director of Tararua Silviculture Ltd.

Nathan Poole is the director of the company and has been in the industry for 17 years, running his own business for the past six years with a staff of five.

The company covers Tararua District and parts of Hawke's Bay - from Blackhead to Waipawa - sometimes working about two hours away from Dannevirke.

"We pride ourselves in the work we do, we do a really good job and we make it worthwhile for the client for their future crop," says Nathan.

"We work pretty well - we've been doing it for quite a while with the shared experience between the guys - it makes for a good outcome.

"Our work speaks for itself," he says.

Do you have areas of your farm or lifestyle block that are prone to erosion or are unproductive, unable to spread fertiliser?

Have you thought about changing all that by planting pine trees? There are lots of benefits like shelter for stock, wind breaks, land holding help with C02 emissions and a profitable investment for the future with a renewable resource.

■ Free estimates available

■ Chainsaw jobs estimates

■ Pruning

■ Thinning

■ Planting