Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Tararua District Council’s financial performance queried by councillor

Leanne Warr
By
4 mins to read
Tararua District Council's financials showed a slightly unfavourable variance in the first quarter of the financial year. Photo / NZME

Tararua District Council's financials showed a slightly unfavourable variance in the first quarter of the financial year. Photo / NZME

Tararua District Council’s first quarter of the financial year had an unfavourable variance of $200,000, leading to one councillor voicing concerns.

Financial services team leader Sarah Walshe said the variance was made up of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today