Four generations at Tararua College. From left, Gemma Aitken, in her first year at the college, Kevin McIntyre (Gemma's grandfather), Joyce McIntyre (first board member), Jessica Aitken (Gemma's mum) and principal Iain Anderson. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Joyce McIntyre visited Tararua College as a board of trustees member more than 60 years ago, the area in front of A-Block was all mud.

Joyce’s involvement with the Pahīatua secondary school might have started with her service on the board, but as of last week, four generations have now been involved with the college.

Joyce, her son Kevin, granddaughter Jessica Aitken and Gemma, Jessica’s daughter, were at the school for a special occasion - the ceremony to open new classroom blocks.

Kevin started at the college in 1962 and his daughter Jessica also attended, while Gemma started her first day last week.

Tararua College principal Iain Anderson says the completion of the new classrooms is a new era for the college. Photo / Leanne Warr

The opening of the new classrooms represents a new era for Tararua College, principal Iain Anderson told those assembled for the ceremony.

The first assembly at Tararua College in 1960.

It was almost 64 years to the day when the college held its first full school assembly outside on what would be known as A-Block.

But after standing proudly for more than 60 years, Iain says, the block was showing its age, with issues such as weathertightness and mould.

He says it was decided last year to close down the block, but that came after years of discussions over the problem.

There had been talk about refurbishing or replacing the building and it was later found there was asbestos contamination.

Finally the Ministry of Education agreed to put the rebuilding of the block on the capital investments programme with a timeline of three to five years.

Iain says it was found after investigation that the building was in “seriously” poor condition and needed to be demolished.

During the demolition of the old block.

In May last year, they got the news the ministry had agreed to build 12 new classrooms.

“Normally these projects take two to three years,” he says. But that wasn’t feasible.

With the help of “some amazing people” who had been invited to the ceremony, the project was completed within eight months.

Iain says the stress, difficult conditions and the disruptions to teaching and learning had made the last year one of the most difficult years the school had ever seen.

“However, we have finally made it and I’m proud to be standing here at the grand opening of these new buildings.”

While the classrooms were ready there were still stormwater and wastewater projects, as well as landscaping to be completed.

“We are now open for business,” Iain says.

The classrooms have been named after primary schools in the area which have since closed, such as Papatawa which closed in August last year and Nireaha in a plan to reset the history of the schools and develop a written record of their whakapapa to be displayed in each classroom.

Roy Sye from the Ministry of Education acknowledged those who had to adapt while construction was in progress. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ministry of Education director of education for the Greater Wellington region Roy Sye acknowledged the staff who had to work around the development of the classrooms, changing their teaching programmes and adapting, as well as the students who also had to adapt.

He also acknowledged board members who had contributed to the aspirations of the school.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis says she found it moving to have the classrooms named after the local primary schools.

She says it reflects the college’s inclusivity, honouring the past and connecting all of southern Tararua District.

Ribbon cutting to declare the new classrooms open. From left: Principal Iain Anderson, presiding board member Rebecca Brown, Roy Sye (Ministry of Education) and Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis. Photo / Leanne Warr

The ceremony concluded with an official ribbon cutting by Iain, presiding board member Rebecca (Bexx) Brown, Roy and Tracey, as well as a haka performed by some of the students.











