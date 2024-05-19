Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Tararua college teacher shows students how to make the most of seasonal produce

Michaela Gower
By
4 mins to read
Ranier Arnold teaches rural studies and food tech at Totara College.

Ranier Arnold teaches rural studies and food tech at Totara College.

A Tararua woman who learned as a teen to preserve seasonal produce while living in a foster home now teaches high school students in Dannevirke to do the same.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today