Totara College has received two very prestigious awards from World Vision.
Ambassador Charlotte Gee paid a visit to the Dannevirke school to give out the awards, with the first being a Platinum Award for being in the top 5 per cent of New Zealand schools for money raised per head.
Charlotte told the school it was second overall for New Zealand on a per capita basis; its total of $3474 equating to $59/student.
This is the 11th Platinum award the school has received and they hang proudly on the wall beside the school office.
The second award was a 35-Year Milestone Award, recognising that Totara College has a long history with World Vision. The school opened 45 years ago and 10 years after that, teacher and now deputy principal Ruth Peters started the fund-raising venture.
Every year the school sets a target per pupil. This year it was $10 per junior student and $30 per senior student. It runs various fund-raisers to help the students and those who reach their target have a fun day/night as a reward.
Prior to the pandemic, it was a sleep-over and great fun was had, but since then it has been a school day devoted to even more fun. This year it was to dress in orange mufti and tackle a set of challenges run by the senior students related to collecting water which was World Vision’s theme globally in 2023.
