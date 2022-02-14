Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Tararua businesses hampered by shortages and delays

5 minutes to read
Peter Greatbatch - Tararua's building boom is hampered by supply issues and customers are asked for patience as they wait for jobs to be done. Photo / Leanne Warr

Peter Greatbatch - Tararua's building boom is hampered by supply issues and customers are asked for patience as they wait for jobs to be done. Photo / Leanne Warr

Hawkes Bay Today
By Leanne Warr

Tararua businesses are struggling to keep up with demand due to delays and supply shortages.

Dannevirke builder Hamish Illsley said many components and supplies are taking time to get through.

Read More

He said some colours of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.