Dawn parade at Lone Pine Cemetery. PHOTO: Warren Buckland.

Taradale Anzac dawn service at Lone Pine cemetery

The Anzac Day dawn service at Lone Pine Cemetery, Taradale, was one of more than 30 in Hawke's Bay - from Kaiuku Marae at Mahia in the north to the Pongaroa Cenotaph in the south – and among more than 500 services nationwide. Those who fought and died for their country were remembered at dawn parades and mid-morning community and civic services, by RSA and services representatives, mayors, MPs and high-school students in uniform. There were also children laying wreaths, bouquets and poppies, remembering grandfathers, great-grandfathers and great-great-grandfathers who served in the wars, many to never return. HBToday photographer Warren Buckland was up early capturing images of the dawn parade at Lone Pine Cemetery.

Debbie North, of Otane, places a poppy on a grave during the dawn service.

Taradale RSA president Brayden Coldicutt made the speech at Lone Pine Cemetery.

A busload of people arrive to pay their respects at dawn.

