Leif Robertson, one of the Tamatea Intermediate Year 7 learners benefiting from the new solar panels.

Leif Robertson, one of the Tamatea Intermediate Year 7 learners benefiting from the new solar panels.

This month Tamatea Intermediate School powered up using the sun, thanks to the team at Integrated Energy who have provided the school with solar panels on some of the existing school buildings.

The project is a future-focused initiative where Integrated Energy provides solar panels, free of charge to educate and encourage the next generation on a more sustainable way of living.

Not only is this a way for Tamatea Intermediate to make use of carbon-zero energy, but it is estimated to provide a large percentage of the school’s energy during the summer months.

Principal Jo Smith says, “Integrated Energy have provided us with a wonderful opportunity to do our bit for the environment and provide valuable learning opportunities about sustainability and solar energy while doing so.”

Tamatea Intermediate School students will be able to monitor electricity consumption and production and integrate this into their class programmes.

The school will be working on incorporating learning about renewable energy and conservation into its curriculum, with opportunities in mathematics, science and other curriculum areas already planned.

With the electrification of transportation and industrial heating tipped as key contributors to achieving a carbon-zero status, renewable generation will need to increase by around 70 per cent. Integrated Energy believes solar energy can contribute far more, significantly contributing to the target of 100 per cent renewable electricity in Aotearoa in 2030.