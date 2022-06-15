Checking out the site for a future forest are (from left) Leon Phillips from Peak Irrigation, principal Robin Fabish and former Broadway designer Colin James.

Tamatea High School is taking a novel approach to celebrating Matariki this year. They are transforming one of the underutilised playing fields into a native forest.

School principal Robin Fabish says it's a great way to celebrate Matariki by engaging the whole school and community in a legacy project that will benefit generations to come.

"Matariki is about honouring those who have passed in the year, giving gratitude for our blessings and thinking about the future – we're thinking 20 years into the future. It's so important that our young people get the opportunity."

The school has received support from the NZ Forestry Matariki Tū Rākau fund, from Panpac, the Napier City Council, Tamatea Pak'nSave, Peak Irrigation (Leon Phillips has given his labour and trenching machine use as a kōhā), and the plant depot on Taradale Rd. In addition, Ray Burkett has donated 48 tonnes of limestone rocks for landscaping.

"We're humbled and very grateful for the support."

The school will dedicate the forest to the memory of Heitia and Marg Hiha.

"Heitia had whakapapa connections to our local marae, he taught at schools in Tamatea and Ahuriri and he was a Māori All Black.

"Marg was from Te Arawa but had strong local connections too. She was also a well known educator and played hockey for the Black Sticks. We wanted to honour them as role models and the contribution they made to our community," Robin says."

There is a plan to plant 2600 trees which Robin says they are very lucky to have the guidance of Colin James who planted his own 'Friends Bush' native forest in Jervioustown 40 years ago.

"He's helping us with the design and layout. There will be a clearing left in the middle of the forest so that the school can gather there for learning and events, but it could also be used for weddings in the future. We've irrigated the forest so that the trees will survive the Hawke's Bay summers and we've also run power into the centre."

Through a Givealittle page, the school has raised $4000.

"This is a great help to the project," Robin says.

The school has former students coming to participate in the planting, members of the Hiha whānau and the school day will be based around Matariki and the planting this Thursday, June 23.

"We'll have an early start followed by breakfast and then the planting will get underway. We very excited for this event."