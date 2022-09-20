Almahmud Roman working on the Matariki Ngahere Legacy Project. Photo / Warren Buckland

A school forest project has been inundated with support from the community after the beginning of it was marred by stolen trees.

The Matariki Ngahere Legacy Project, dedicated to the memory of Heitia and Marg Hiha, two well-known educators and sportspeople from Ahuriri, began on June 23.

Only a week later, 70 flax, totara and rimu were taken over three nights from the old football field site.

However, since then the ngahere has been bolstered with plants from several local garden centres and plant nurseries.

Robin Fabish, tumuaki of Tamatea High School, said he wanted to first acknowledge the support of local designer Colin James, who had donated his time, expertise and energy.

"He is absolutely committed to the project," Fabish said.

"Absolutely above and beyond, we're really indebted to him for his kindness."

He said support and donations from community groups and organisations had been "inspiring".

He said the schoolchildren all seemed happy to be out of the classroom and in the fresh air for a while to get involved.

"I'm not sure if they can imagine in 20 years what it is going to be like, but in 20 years' time they will be able to reflect and say to their family that they were involved in planting and the upkeep of the forest.

Deziyah Pohatu-McEnteer, back left, Lokeni Leutele, Alex Dempsey and Almahmud Roman involved in planting for the Matariki Ngahere. Photo / Warren Buckland

"I think that is a really valuable skill to develop, thinking about the future and how this is not just about today."

Fabish said the school will keep planting over the coming five years, making it an ongoing project.

"It will probably be five years really before it is established and really taking off."

James said several small plant nurseries had gone out of their way to contribute plants.

"It gives you a good feeling, you think the community is not all that bad"

He said they had planted close to 2000 plants for the forest so far.

The school had also earlier received support for the project from NZ Forestry Matariki Tu Rakau fund, from Pan Pac, Napier City Council, Tamatea Pak'nSave, Peak Irrigation, Garden Depot Napier and Ray Burkett, who donated 48 tonnes of limestone rocks for landscaping.