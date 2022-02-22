Police were investigating a fatal fire in Tamatea but it has since been referred to the coroner. Photo / Bevan Conley

An 18 year-old male who was critically injured in a fire which killed a 16-year-old male in Tamatea, has now been discharged from hospital.

The teenager was transferred from the Hawke's Bay Hospital to the burns unit in Hutt Hospital on February 10, the day the fire occurred, and has since been discharged.

The 16 year-old died on February 13 from injuries sustained in the fire.

The fire occurred in a shed at a Kainga Ora house on Ranfurly Street at 11.45pm, and the shed was removed from the property by Kainga Ora tradespeople.

The property's tenants are still staying at the house.

The fire was initially being investigated by police, but has since been referred to the coroner.