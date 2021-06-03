Talking point: Schools, statues, homes and my mum

Meka Whaitiri is Labour MP for Ikaroa-Rawhiti. Photo / NZME

When Kelvin Davis came to Hastings recently and announced that as part of Budget 2021 the Government was investing in more Māori statutes for our communities, the first thing I thought of was my mum.

Pania of the Reef, the statute here at home, that tells the story of a beautiful Māori maiden who lived in the sea is modelled on my mum. A statue that represents a local story, a local history and a local people.

My second thought was for my old kura.

My mum was at Hukarere Girls' College when she was given the opportunity to model for our most iconic statue, it is also the school that has remained closely connected to my whānau for five generations, with the sixth enrolled for when she finishes at Kura Kaupapa o te Whare Tapere o Takitimu.

I know, and my whānau has always known, the important role Hukarere Girls' College and all Māori boarding schools play in growing the next generation of Māori leaders.

So it meant a lot to me, and my whānau when our Government announced as part of Budget 2021, a $20 million investment into our Māori boarding schools Hukarere College, St Joseph's Māori Girls' College, Te Aute College and Hato Pāora - to address significant declining property issues and maintain their operations.

These local announcements are part of a bigger investment Budget 2021 made in Māori.

This year over $1 billion was in invested into Māori aspirations in housing, health, employment and education.

I know in Ikaroa Rāwhiti and across Aotearoa housing is one of the most pressing issues that whānau are facing. I also know that Māori want to be part of a by Māori for Māori approach to any solutions we have to combat Māori housing needs.

This Māori housing package will deliver 1000 additional new houses that will be a range of papakāinga housing, affordable rentals, transitional housing, and owner-occupied housing.

It will repair 700 Māori owned houses improving the quality of homes for whānau in most need.

And more funding will go towards building future capability for iwi and Māori groups to accelerate housing projects and a range of support services.

All of the investments we are making in Māori statues, in upgrading our Māori boarding schools, in building more homes for people bring with them jobs.

And as we continue to face the impacts of Covid-19, jobs, securing our recovery, investing in people will ensure that our plan to recovery keeps on track.

My final thoughts about Budget 2021, and all the investments we have made are these. If a Budget looks after our history, our tamariki and their futures, if it provides us with more housing, better healthcare and keeps us all safe from Covid-19 then it's a Budget that is doing its job.

Maybe, when you are out and about and you see Hukarere Girls on their way to school, foundations for new houses being built with new workers on site, when you look at our statue of Pania and remember her story, our local story, you'll be reminded of the way this Government has looked after the things that are important to us here in Ikaroa Rāwhiti.

