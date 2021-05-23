Talking Point: Renewable energy key player for carbon-neutral future

Walter Breustedt is convinced that hydro, geothermal, wind and solar will provide 100 per cent of our electricity demand in just a few years. Photo / NZME

While only a small player in terms of total global greenhouse gas emissions (contributing less than 0.5 per cent), New Zealand has the 12th-highest level of emissions per capita in the developed world.

To fight the battle against global warming we have to promote and use in future our excellent renewable resources better.

I comment on Ken Kibblewhite on his article "Approach to renewable energy ..." and John Carnegie on his article about "Gas for a reliable future".

The Petroleum Exploration and Production Association changed its name to Energy Resources Aotearoa, of which he is chief executive.

The new name didn't change the interest of the association. The association is promoting non-renewable energy. I expected their new name would also bring renewables on their agenda.

The wind turbine industry could be much more supported as in other OECD countries. Here we have excellent wind conditions for which EU countries have to go offshore to install their wind turbines.

The decentralised use of solar energy is another neglected area. With more solar energy (PV) generated close to the consumers, the load on the public grid could be reduced and private investors in PV panels are still punished by the electricity retailer.

Research projects in the EU where hydrogen is produced by solar electricity show promising results to solve the problem of storing solar energy. Hydro, geothermal, wind and solar are providing about 85 per cent of our electricity demand. I am convinced that the renewable percentage can be near 100 per cent in a few years time, if we want to.

I agree with John Carnegie that natural gas has to play a role as backup for our electricity supply.

Unfortunately, his suggestion to offset the emission from gas by planting trees is not as simple.

Trees planted today will not absorb our greenhouse gas emissions within the critical timeframe of the next 10 to 15 years. It takes about 20 years before trees are capable of absorbing a reasonable amount of CO2.

The Climate Change Commission also has warned the country needs to move faster to get carbon neutral by 2050.

The commission suggested, for example, for housing, no new natural gas connections to the network after 2025.

I think the gas industry has to learn the use of natural gas has to be reduced faster than it would like to secure a healthier and more-sustainable future.

To Ken Kibblewhite's "realistic approach" towards nuclear energy: He obviously forgot the nuclear disasters of Chernobyl and Fukushima and the reaction of countries such as Germany that are switching off their nuclear plants.

I recommend he read the Climate Change Commission's report. The report describes in detail how the Government should lead us to a carbon-neutral stage by 2050 including more renewables. I think the difficult part in achieving this goal is to change our business- as-usual-behaviour . Fortunately, we do not have to change our nuclear-free energy system.

+ Walter Breustedt is director of ECO Management Group Ltd, Havelock North. Before Walter came to New Zealand he worked as independent adviser for the German government.