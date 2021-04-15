Takitimu shops back in business after day of drama

Takitimu Seafoods shops are open for business after an administration error forced their closure.

The Napier and Hastings fresh seafood and fish and chip shops of iwi-owned Takitimu Seafoods are back in business.

The processing, export and retail operations of the company came to a halt on Wednesday after the failure to renew the licences on time, which the company put down to an "administration oversight."

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Inc chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana said the licences were "reinvoked" by the Ministry of Primary Industries at 4.35pm on Thursday.

The renewal late yesterday met the wishes of Tomoana who earlier yesterday said he hoped the licences would have been renewed in "hours" rather than days.

The company has a processing plant and retail shop on the corner of Pandora Rd and West Quay, Napier, and a shop in Heretaunga St W, Hastings.

Takitimu Seafoods has been in operation for two years since Ngati Kahungunu bought-out previous operator Hawke's Bay Seafoods.