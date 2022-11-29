Take time out and enjoy a concert with the Cathedral Strings

Take some respite from the Christmas rush with a concert performed by the Cathedral Strings. Photo / Supplied

The busy Christmas and holiday season is almost upon us.

Before you rush into organising, take some time to rest and relax with the Cathedral Strings orchestra at its concert in the Waiapu Cathedral, Napier, on Sunday, December 4 at 2.30pm.

The concert will begin with excerpts from the score written by Tchaikovsky for the ballet The Nutcracker, a perennial Christmas fixture throughout the world. ‘The March of the Tin Soldiers’, ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’, and ‘Waltz of the Flowers’ will be familiar to anyone who loves classical music or ballet.

A completely different style of dance is represented by Astor Piazolla’s ‘Oblivion’, a South-American milonga considered a forerunner of modern tango; with sophisticated harmonies, it is haunting and atmospheric.

Then, to contrast, the lively ‘Blue Tango’ by Leroy Anderson, and some modern songs including ‘Blackbird’, ‘Unchained Melody’ and ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ will complete the first half of the programme.

The orchestra will turn to Christmas favourites for the second half of their programme, with medleys of familiar carols emphasising the theme song, ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’.

Conductor Anthony Tattersall says there may even be some opportunities for the audience to sing along with the orchestra!

And to complete the concert, what better than the jingling sounds of Leroy Anderson’s iconic ‘Sleigh Ride’?

The Cathedral Strings players are experienced musicians who have played for many years in groups such as the Hawke’s Bay Regional Orchestra, chamber music groups and other orchestras.

Several were members of the well-known Napier string orchestra “Concord Strings”, which was founded and directed by the late Vincent James.

Concord Strings played concerts in Hawke’s Bay for more than 50 years, and a group of players accompanied the Waiapu Cathedral Choir at church services when Gary Bowler was the cathedral’s organist.

They continued playing at services when Anthony Tattersall became the cathedral’s musical director in 2017, and in June, 2021, gave their first concert as the Cathedral Strings, with Anthony as conductor.



