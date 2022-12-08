Chef Carlita Campbell and Cellar 495 owner Michael Henley at the newly opened wine bar, bistro, tasting room, and wine shop in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Michael Henley has gone back to doing what he loves the best - that is bringing world-class wines and seasonal cuisine to the people of Hawke’s Bay.

His newly opened wine bar, bistro, tasting room, and wine shop Cellar 495, joins Heretaunga St East’s revamped Municipal Buildings.

“I’m back doing what I love, drinking and tasting wine and bringing world-class wines to our customers,” Michael said.

He says he listens to friends and patrons when they are tasting wine.

“If they like a particular wine and start talking about it I put it on the website. You can buy from here or come in and taste some wines and buy online later. Great if you are planning to carry on and visit some of the other amazing hospitality venues in our area. You don’t have to worry about carrying a bottle of wine around for the rest of the evening.

“I also select the wine menu for its ability to please and inspire.”

Michael said his chiropractor visited Cellar 945 one day and said “you need a chef here” and gave him a name.

“I contacted Carlita Campbell and she has made my life so much easier. She has brought the place to life like I didn’t expect.”

Carlita says she loves working at Cellar 495.

“The local produce is just amazing and what’s even better is that a lot of the suppliers are just footsteps away,” Carlita said.

“It’s great to be able to offer simple, fresh, local food that looks good and tastes even better.”

Michael says Carlita has “nailed it” when it comes to producing beautiful food from local producers.

“We offer snacks and meals and I feel really lucky to have Carlita on board,” Michael said.

“She’s certainly not stuck in the kitchen the entire time and is often found out the front with me discussing food and wine with customers.”

He says it feels extremely exciting to be part of the Heretaunga St East revamp.

“We all get on so well and the council has been amazing to deal with. The foot traffic is increasing all the time and we have had some great feedback. Sitting in here you would not think you are in the middle of Hastings. You could be anywhere in the world.

“We are doing our very best to make this the best little place in town.”

Michael, who recently became the world’s 495th Master of Wine, is ready to take you on a journey from the acclaimed winemakers on our doorstep to celebrated old-world producers.

Or simply relax and enjoy some food and drinks with friends.

Cellar 495, is at 319 Heretaunga St East, Hastings, and is open noon until late from Tuesday to Saturday.



