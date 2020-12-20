Takapau Christmas lights: shining bright in remembrance of this year's challenges

Brenda and John Blackett's Christmas lights display surrounding their Takapau home. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Takapau Christmas lights are open for another year, giving more children a festive night to remember with 40,000 little lights and hundreds of presents.

John and Brenda Blackett have been opening their home every December for the last 11 years, transforming their home in Central Hawke's Bay into a Christmas wonderland.

John said a timely new feature to this year's display is remembrance trees.

"We knew we needed to do something a little bit different to acknowledge that Christmas will be a bit strange for a lot of families this year," he said.

"People just love it. We thought one tree would be enough and then we ran out of the ribbon that people were placing on the trees - we didn't think it would be that popular but it is."

The house and garden is full of tinsel, festive decorations, 95 trees, 4319 teddies and of course thousands of Christmas lights.

Brenda and John Blackett in front of one of the many remembrance trees around their fully decorated home. Photo / Warren Buckland

There are nods in the home's windows and around the property to the America's Cup, a Christmas dinner, the Magpies' championship win and Covid-19.

"We decided to make a small display about the pandemic because it's become a huge part of everyone's life," Brenda said.

"It's simple enough for the children to understand but not get frightened by it."

John added they even made 'socially distanced' crackers.

Brenda said the couple's main aim has always been to bring joy to children at this time of year - especially to those in the community who don't have a lot.

Last year the Blacketts gave out 700 presents to children who visited their decked out home and had about 2000 people walk through the display.

This is the fourth year Brenda has been giving out wrapped presents to children and it has become her fulltime job - sourcing and wrapping gifts from January onwards.

"We couldn't do it without public help - we get a lot of donations," she said.

However, John said they try to do the bulk of it on their own.

"We'd like to do it all but we just haven't got that much money. We rely on people bringing their old toys in," he said.

The toys get refurbished by John and thoroughly cleaned by Brenda and a few helpful ladies.

"A couple of local organisations have given us a few donations this year too – which was very unexpected but very much appreciated," Brenda said.

As well as having many excitable children through their gates the Blacketts said it's great to see the elderly's faces when they visit.

"We get just as big a kick of seeing them enjoy it - they just sit there and smile," Brenda said.

"You can see them reminiscing back to the days of their childhood."

The Christmas lights display is open this year until December 24, in Sydney St, Takapau.

Santa Claus will be at the gate ready to greet everybody who wants to immerse themselves in CHB's festive utopia.