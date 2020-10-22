Sustainable Backyards is go at Environment Centre Hawke's Bay

Visiting our waterways will be part of Sustainable Backyards.

With a line-up of more than 40 events planned for Sustainable Backyards 2020, the team at the Environment Centre breathed a sigh of relief when New Zealand re-entered alert level 1.

"When we were in lockdown I was wondering if we'd be able to host Sustainable Backyards this year, but we kept planning anyway and now it has paid off," says organiser Jake Brookie.

Sustainable Backyards is a month-long series of sustainability themed events held each November. Rocky shore visits, tours of gardens as well as workshops on how to repair bikes and survey your coastline for litter are just some of the events on offer.

Richard Croad took over as the centre's manager in March and is looking forward to taking part in Hawke's Bay's third Sustainable Backyards.

"We need to make sustainable simple - small steps towards a bigger 'whole'. Everyone can contribute in some small way and we need to help them do that."

Whether you have a garden or no section at all, there's a Sustainable Backyards event which can help you. There are many new events this year, including a tour of Aunty's Garden in Hastings.

"Aunty's Garden is a Maara Kai garden for the community based at Waipatu Marae in Hastings," says Marion Thomson who will be co-leading the event.

"For some it is still a hidden gem whilst some will be familiar with this taonga. We invite you to come and find out about our kaupapa, our beginnings, take a tour and experience a couple of our gardening activities. Possibly even some kumara planting."

There are events for all ages and physical abilities with the vast majority being either free or low cost events.

"What we want to show people is that everyone can make sustainable choices no matter what their lifestyle," Jake says.

■ Visit www.environmentcentre.org.nz for more information or see the centre's Eventfinda listings and Facebook page .