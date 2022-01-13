MetService Report: Tropical Cyclone Cody

Stay off Westshore Beach and Marine Parade and watch the waves from higher ground.

That's the advice from surf lifesavers as Cyclone Cody approaches New Zealand and starts to stir up surf off the Hawke's Bay coast by the end of the weekend.

Dangerous swells and rips are expected from Sunday through to Tuesday.

Surf Lifesaving NZ search and rescue manager Allan Mundy said: "If you want to watch the waves go up the hill or sand across the road".

"Just standing on the beach is a risk. If you are caught in that swell you will be pulled right out to sea with little chance of being rescued," Mundy said.

A MetService spokesman said the ocean along the Hawke's Bay coastline would be dangerous, with breaking waves expected to rise to a minimum of four metres.

Big waves are expected over the weekend as Cyclone Cody makes its way towards New Zealand. Photo / Paul Taylor

Further out, waves would reach heights anywhere from 5m to more than 8m, the MetService spokesman said.

If you're thinking about swimming at Waimarama or Ocean Beach, Mundy said he would recommend giving it a miss for a few days.

However, if you choose to, then don't go alone, stay well within your depths, and know your limits, he said.

"If you're watching the waves out at Waimarama or Ocean Beach keep an eye on the sand. Where it is wet will be where waves are hitting," Mundy said.

Cyclone Cody's first postponements and cancellations are starting, delaying the return of the crew of Te Matau a Maui waka from Rēkohu (Chatham Island).

On Thursday afternoon the crew tried to leave the island and race the cyclone back to Napier, but strong southerlies and big swells meant that they turned back and will now have to wait out the storm.

Land crew member Michelle Smith said the crew were loving it on the island and the locals were looking after them, showing them around, and treating them to lots of kai moana.

Surf Lifesaving New Zealand is asking people to stay away from Hawke's Bay beaches as dangerous waves, rips and currents are expected. Photo / Warren Buckland

While MetService is certain the Hawke's Bay coastline will be hit by dangerous waves, rips and currents, they are far from certain how much rain and wind the cyclone will bring.

The MetService spokesman said Cyclone Cody was becoming unpredictable, and with each new module they ran the trajectory was constantly shifting.

On Friday afternoon the latest guidance showed the cyclone was moving east of Gisborne.

If it starts to moves west again, Hawke's Bay will receive warnings and watches, the spokesman said.

In the meantime, a heavy rain watch has been set for Wairoa from Sunday midnight onwards.

With Cyclone Cody on its way, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is encouraging people to check the weather forecast before travelling this weekend.

Waka Kotahi national journey manager Helen Harris is advising motorists across the country to be prepared for large swells on low-lying coastal roads, heavy rain and severe gales.

"We will be monitoring the situation closely and crews will be ready to implement any necessary road closures if the weather gets too dangerous for motorists," Harris said.

"With weather like this, we often see fallen trees, slips and debris on the roads. If the cyclone does hit the country as forecast, we can expect this to happen, so people need to be prepared."