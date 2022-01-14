Chance Gatipulu enjoying the sunset in Mahia. Photo / Nature Te Tomo

How good is our Hawke's Bay summer? Based on the photos coming in for our summer photo competition, it's been a cracker.

Hawke's Bay Today, Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings have teamed up to give amateur photographers the chance to win some great prizes supplied by Canon NZ and Harvey Norman Hastings.

We're looking for a stunning picture that showcases the best of our sizzling Hawke's Bay summer. We want to see a well composed, interesting and memorable photograph with "wow" factor.

So scrub down your boogie board, slap on some sunscreen, get off the sofa and head outside to capture the best shot of your Bayside summer.

• Email your Summer in the Bay entry to news@hbtoday.co.nz with summer photo comp in the subject line, and names and a caption, and we'll publish selected entries on hbtoday.co.nz as well as in the Hawke's Bay Today newspaper. Remember, only one photo is to be entered per person, so choose your best.

Wendy Young sent in this photo of slip-slop-slapping fun with her whānau.

Vivienne Clarke took this shot of Eliza Joy Clarke cooling off in her new pool on her first trip to Napier.

Melanie Witham took this shot of her 14-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son watching the sunset on their last night at Mahia.

Jack Kendrick aged 13 from Hastings took this photo of sunrise at Pourerere Beach: "I have grown up at the beach with my grandparents and my parents on a semi-permanent caravan site."

Jack Kendrick, aged 13 from Hastings, took this photo of sunrise at Pourerere Beach: "I have grown up at the beach with my grandparents and my parents on a semi-permanent caravan site."

Malcolm Belcher took this shot of Tilly the poodle cross enjoying the sprinkler on his Havelock North lawn.

Pool fun in the Hawke's Bay sun. Photo / Jo Wynne-Lewis