Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: Do you want to be rich or wealthy?

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
5 mins to read
Having a large income does not guarantee financial stability or long-term success, says Nick Stewart.

Having a large income does not guarantee financial stability or long-term success, says Nick Stewart.

OPINION

Being “rich” and being “wealthy” are not as synonymous as you might think.

Being considered rich typically means earning a high income and may come with a lifestyle associated with high spending. Money comes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today