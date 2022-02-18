Suraj GC started his hospitality journey at Elephant Hill. He is now head sommelier at Park Hyatt Auckland's signature restaurant, Onemata. Photo / Supplied

It was attitude that got Suraj GC where he is today.

It's also the reason he landed at job at Elephant Hill as maître d' with no experience. They liked his attitude.

Suraj was born and raised in Pokhara, a small town in Nepal.

He has been in New Zealand for almost 12 years and discovered Hawke's Bay while visiting a friend who was studying here.

"I loved Hawke's Bay and chose to do my studies at FutureCol in Hastings."

He said moving to Hastings took a bit of adjusting.

"Everything closed by 5pm," he laughed.

It was while he was studying to be a computer engineer that he started work at Elephant Hill.

"I started from scratch and learned so much there, it is what set me on my hospitality route. The staff and management were just amazing.

"Wine became my passion as I learned more and more. The more I learned the more I wanted to learn."

What Suraj learned in Hawke's Bay has taken him places. He is now head sommelier at Park Hyatt Auckland's signature restaurant, Onemata.

"My mum and dad were surprised by my career choice but they support me. When I tell them what I do for a living they raise their eyebrows."

He says there is always something new to learn in the wine world.

"There are always new wines and as sommelier it is my job to know everything about all the wines we are serving in the restaurant."

He and his partner moved to Auckland without jobs.

"I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and although Covid has made the hospitality industry very challenging I love what I do and am glad we made the move. However Hawke's Bay will always be close to my heart."

Asked about his wine preferences he said he "drinks everything".

"I love it all. Hawke's Bay wine drinkers have so many outstanding wineries and wines right on their doorstep.

"There's such a broad spectrum and of course anything goes with champagne."

He hopes to become a master sommelier some day and says there is "lots of wine in my future".

Suraj also expressed his dismay at the news of the fire at Black Barn.

"Hospo is tough enough without that."