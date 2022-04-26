Celebrations for the Debords and the many locals who supported them were premature as delays in the residency process led them to make the decision to sell.

Supporters of the French owners of Cafe Tennyson in their struggle for residency have been disappointed but understanding at the family's decision to sell the cafe.

Owners Julien and Sophie Debord decided to sell their business after three years due to the long and difficult residency process.

A community petition with over 7300 signatures and letters from Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Napier City councillor Sally Crown, Louise Upston (National MP for Taupo) and Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson were presented to Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi and Associate Immigration Minister Phil Twyford.

Napier City Business Inc general manager Pip Thompson made a post about the decision on the Napier City Facebook page, giving thanks to all the supporters of the family.

"While we are very disappointed with this result, we fully appreciate their decision and desire to return home to family and friends.

"I am very proud of our collective voice's impact, and our influence on the final decision INZ made, which was to grant residency based on a couple of further and final requirements."

The result "was what it was", she said.

Local businesswoman Kathryn McGarvey is a regular at Cafe Tennyson and launched a petition that gathered over 7300 signatures supporting residency for the Debords.

She said while she was disappointed the possibility of sale hadn't been shared with her earlier while running the petition, she completely understood the decision.

"It must be very tiring trying to run a hospo organisation during the pandemic, they're a long way from home, so can't blame them for wanting to go, but I am a little bit disappointed.

"It's a shame to me that so many people put a lot of hard work in when it looks like we might never have got the result we wanted anyway."

She said it was heartening to see all the support, not just from locals but internationally too.

"I ran into somebody at the cafe, I think she is Scottish, and her family had been out here over Christmas, so all her family in Scotland had been to the cafe and they all signed the petition."

She said she has known the new owners Trevor and Valerie for a long time and she trusted them to keep Cafe Tennyson running well.

"They make good coffee, they know what they are doing, they're really good people."

Julien and Sophie will serve their final coffee in Napier this week as Trevor and Valerie officially take over the cafe on Tuesday, May 3.