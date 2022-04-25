Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Moko kauae ignorance: 'Why have you got that barcode on your face?'

3 minutes to read
Jay Scott, a mother of four, says she was told to cover up her moko kauae tattoo or leave a playground in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Jay Scott, a mother of four, says she was told to cover up her moko kauae tattoo or leave a playground in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today

'Give nothing to racism.'

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has spoken out in support of a Havelock North mother asked to cover her moko kauae in a playground because she was scaring children.

Foon told

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.