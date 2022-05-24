Support for Ukraine from Pahiatua

Pahiatua locals turn out to welcome the Polish children on November 1, 1944. Photo NZ Archives.

The war has displaced more than a quarter of Ukraine's population, with 12 million people forced to flee their homes. Throughout June, Pahiatua is holding a fundraiser to support Ukrainian families who have fled to Kazimierz Dolny, Pahiatua's twin town in Poland.

• Film screening

Overcoming Fate tells the story of Polish WWII deportees to Siberia and Kazakhstan, many of them orphaned children. In 1944, they were invited by PM Peter Fraser to enjoy a safe haven in New Zealand until the end of the war. Many remained here for life and came to be known as the "Polish Pahiatua Children".

The Pahiatua Polish Children's camp in 1945. (Photo NZ Archives).

This hauntingly creative film uses archival footage and interviews with survivors in New Zealand and re-enactments Poland for a deeply moving experience.

■ Pahiatua Regent Theatre, June 4 and 5, 11am. Dannevirke Regent Theatre, June 11, 11am. Tickets are $15 per adult (16+), $10 per child (under 16) and $45 per family (two adults, two children). Raffle tickets and other fundraising items will be on sale.

For further details on the screenings and additional events throughout June, go to www.tararuadc.govt.nz/ukraine or call 0800 TARARUA (827 278).

This event is proudly supported by Tararua District Council, Pahiatua Museum and Explore Pahiatua.