Super Saturday: The best places in Hawke's Bay to get a feed, and a jab

Super Saturday is a nationwide campaign to get people vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo / NZME

Donuts, bacon butties, hangi and free KFC are just some of the treats that have been handed out to those getting their Covid-19 vaccination ahead of Super Saturday.

Super Saturday, on October 16, is a nationwide day of action for Covid-19 vaccination to encourage everyone eligible and not yet vaccinated to join the millions of people in New Zealand already vaccinated.

Currently close 79 per cent of eligible Hawke's Bay residents - or 114,690 people - have had their first Covid-19 vaccination, with 59 per cent - or 85,903 - having received both doses.

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu chief executive Tania Eden is greatly looking forward to Super Saturday.

"It's going to be a big day. There's lots happening.

"This is huge. It's across the country."

Their drive-through vaccine clinic at Napier's Pak'nSave has been a collaborative event, she said, adding, "there's been a big team on it".

Eden hoped to see between 800 to 1000 people turn up there alone, with 28 other clinics set up around the region for Super Saturday.

"There are lots of people getting their second vaccine, not just their first."

Lots of vaccine centres, including the Pak'nSave drive-through, are offering special giveaways to encourage people, primarily rangatahi, she said.

There will also be a few treats on offer for dogs who accompany their owners after a high turnout from four-legged friends at previous drive-through clinics.

"It's going to be a really good day and opportunity."

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui a Orotu chief executive Tania Eden is looking forward to Super Saturday and the drive-through clinic at Napier's Pak'n Save. Photo / NZME

Eden said it was important for people to get vaccinated as "it's the only weapon we've got".

"It's not a matter of if, but when [Covid-19 reappears in Hawke's Bay].

"We have to protect our community."

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga is holding the same drive-thru vaccination clinic at its 821 Orchard Rd site from 10am–4pm and was expecting more than 400 people.

Opt-in voucher draws will be available to enter for anyone who gets vaccinated.

An event is also being held at Kirkpatrick Park in Camberley from 5pm–7pm with Hastings District Council and Hawke's Bay District Health Board.

Twenty-eight centres across Hawke's Bay will be offering Covid-19 vaccinations as part of the national Super Saturday campaign. Photo / NZME

Tihei Mauri Ora will be supplying hangi and there will be $20 voucher giveaways and other entertainment organised by council.

Kaimahi will be present to answer any questions whanau have around vaccination

A spokesperson for Hastings District Council said it was proud to be supporting the national vaccination drive.

"The more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we have against Covid-19, and the more freedom this gives us.

"Let's get back to doing the things we love."

Council is also running a drive-through vaccination clinic with Choices – Kahungunu Health Services at Splash Planet Theme Park, 1001 Grove Rd, Parkvale from 9am to 7pm.

Centres are expecting a large number of people to turn out for their second Covid-19 vaccination as part of Super Saturday. Photo / NZME

There will be Splash Planet Super Passes, bacon butties, coffee and donuts available free to those who get vaccinated on the day.

Chief executive Keriana Brooking said momentum was building and the Super Saturday clinics would make it easier to get vaccinated, with additional incentives in the form of giveaways, food and entertainment.

Everyone who has their first dose of the vaccine from any of the Hawke's Bay clinics will be in a draw to win one of three iPhone 13s or one of seven $100 Prezzy cards, with winners to be drawn next week.

Brooking said even those fully vaccinated can help boost vaccination rates in Hawke's Bay further.



"If you are one of the many people who have already had the vaccine, well done.

"We still need your help - reach out to friends, whānau, and colleagues who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, or haven't done so yet, and encourage them to protect themselves and our community."



She said there was lots of data to show the vaccine has been thoroughly assessed for safety, with close to 50 per cent of the world's population vaccinated against Covid-19.

To make it easier to get to vaccine clinics, all goBay buses will be free on Saturday. A free shuttle through Kahungunu Health Services – Choices Hastings is also available by calling 08002COVID to book.

Other events this weekend

Ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty and crowd limits have seen many events rescheduled or cancelled in recent weeks, however, a few are still going ahead this weekend.

Hawke's Bay's iconic raceday, The Livamol Classic, is set to go ahead at Hawke's Bay Racing Centre albeit with some restrictions.

Only pre-registered participants, owners and sponsors will have access on course, although a limited number of general admission tickets are available for the public bar and grandstand.

The picnic area is also open to ticketholders but other marquee sites are closed.

The Backpaddock Lakes Off-Road Challenge will take place on Saturday in Central Hawke's Bay, offering an off-road multisport experience for the whole family.

Sands Hawke's Bay is holding a Riding in Remembrance spin cycling marathon at the Napier Soundshell on Saturday to help raise funds and awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

The Hawke's Bay Home & Garden Show will also be held at McLean Park, Napier, all weekend between 10am and 4pm.

• A full list of vaccination sites is available online at ourhealthhb.nz/community-services/current-public-health-warnings-and-alerts/covid-19-vaccine-information/