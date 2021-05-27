Super Rugby: Hurricanes lock confident on Napier soil ahead of Western Force game

Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere ahead of Friday's match against the Western Force at McLean Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Super Rugby Transtasman is taking centre stage in Napier tomorrow with the Hurricanes wanting to make sure an Australian side doesn't get their country on the board with a first win in the competition.

Hurricanes and Hawke's Bay Magpies lock Isaia Walker-Leawere said the team is amped to play at McLean Park, a place where the side is known to perform.

In 2020 the Hurricanes smashed Japanese side the Sunwolves 62-15 at the stadium and in 2018 they had a close win over South African team, the Sharks, 38-37.

The Hurricanes squad training at McLean Park, Thursday May 27. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Wellington-based side's other scores in Napier in recent times have all been over 50.

"It's been a good stomping ground for the Hurricanes in the last three or four games we've had here," Walker-Leawere said.

The 24-year-old knows Napier soil better than most, having been a contracted player with the Magpies since 2019. He made his National Provincial Championship debut at McLean Park with the Wellington Lions.

"The crowd and the atmosphere is always good here," he said.

The Gisborne-born Hurricane will have a lot of support on the sidelines, having had a lot of ticket requests from his family.

The Hurricanes currently sit second on the table after winning their first two matches, beating the New South Wales Waratahs 48-64, and the Melbourne Rebels 35-13.

Gisborne-bred Hurricane, Magpie and Māori All Black lock Isaia Walker-Leawere, 24. Photo / Paul Taylor

Walker-Leawere said the Hurricanes' focus had been on improving their game and playing their way.

"If we get to play our way, then no team will be able to stick with us," he said.

The Force's first two games in the Transtasman competition both resulted in narrow losses.

The Perth side lost by just a point against the Chiefs (20-19) on May 16, and were beaten by the Highlanders 25-15 on May 21.

But the Māori All Black said the Australian teams, including the Force, had size on their side.

"The Aussies are a lot bigger and they've started bringing in the running game, the expansive game into their plans," he said.

Former Hurricane Jeremy Thrush will be starting for the Force, adding even more experience and great knowledge of the home side.

Walker-Leawere joined the Hurricanes when fellow lock Thrush was still there.

"I've learnt a lot from him but it will be interesting to see what happens when we get out on the pitch," he said.

The home team arrived in Hawke's Bay on Wednesday.

Walker-Leawere said the squad's full focus is on tomorrow night's match and winning the competition, but he did mention a few heads were turned when they drove along Napier's waterfront.

"A few of the boys have been looking at the waves and been thinking about getting out for a surf.

"I'm pretty sure they'll be stuck in their hotel rooms for a while," he added.

* The Hurricanes take on the Western Force at McLean Park, Napier on Friday May 28 at 7.05pm.