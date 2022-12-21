Summer water-use limits at Waimarama

The increased population at Waimarama each summer puts the water supply under pressure. Photo / NZME

Use of fresh water at Waimarama is being restricted to protect against possibile shortages as the population of the coastal community swells over the holiday season.

The level 3 restrictions imposed by the Hastings District Council from today ban garden sprinkler use, and limit hand-held hose use to alternate days from 6am-8am and 7pm-9pm.

The restrictions are despite the unusually wet 2022, which has seen many parts of Hawke’s Bay recording well-above-average rainfall.

Council three waters manager Steve Cave said the restrictions were being applied to conserve water for the weeks ahead.

“While it has been a wet spring, and as a result water use is not as high as usual, the Waimārama population swells over summer, which puts pressure on the springs that supply water to the township.

“By limiting water use it will help ensure everyone has enough water over summer.”

No further restrictions are being applied to the rest of Hastings, which remains at level 1 due to moderate use, high river levels and forecast rain over the coming weeks.

The council will continue to monitor the situation, and advise the community if there’s any change.

In the meantime, water conservation is still encouraged to reduce the impact of high water use on the aquifer, rivers and streams.



